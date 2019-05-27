Audited Financial Results for the Quarted and Year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31, 2019 and Auditors report thereon

Pdf Link: Prem Somani Financial Services Ltd. - Results - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com