Premier Polyfilm Ltd. - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2019 ALONGWITH BALANCE SHEET AS ON 31 MARCH,2019 & AUDIT REPORT And Form A.

Audited Financial Results of our company for the quarter and year ended on 31/03/2019 alongwith Balance Sheet (Statement of Assets and Liabilities) as on 31 March,2019 & Audit Report
duly issued and signed by Statutory Auditors of the Company. A copy of Form No. "A" under the provisions of Listing Agreement as on 315t March,2019 duly signed by Managing Director & CFO and Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company and Auditor of the company.

Pdf Link: Premier Polyfilm Ltd. - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2019 ALONGWITH BALANCE SHEET AS ON 31 MARCH,2019 & AUDIT REPORT And Form A.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Premier Polyfilm Ltd

