Premier Synthetics Ltd, - Audited Financial Result Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2019.

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, has inter alia, considered and approved the following:



1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Auditors Report.



2. The change in designation of Mr. Sanjaykumar Vinodbhai Majethia from Whole Time Director to Director of the Company.



3. Recommendation of payment of the dividend of 0.01% on the Non-convertible Non-cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM).



Further, the company hereby declares that the statutory auditors have issued the Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion on Annual Audited Financial Results for the Year ended March 31st, 2019.



The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12:30 PM and concluded at 01:30 PM.



