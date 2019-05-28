Pricol Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Board Meeting for consideration of Financial Results



Due to the delay in receipt of audited accounts from the foreign subsidiaries, the preparation of audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 will take some more time and hence the Meeting for consideration of audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2019 (Standalone & Consolidated) stands postponed to Saturday, 15th June 2019 without prejudice to the Board considering on 30th May 2019 all subjects other than Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2019 and subjects relating to Annual General Meeting-2019 as per original schedule.



2. Extension of Trading Window Closure



The trading window closure for the consideration of Annual Accounts for the Financial Year 2018-19 will be extended till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of results on 15th June 2019.



Pdf Link: PRICOL LTD - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement Of Subjects Related To Consideration Of Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2019 To The Meeting To Be Held On 15Th June 2019 & Extension Of Trading Window Closure

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com