The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e May 29, 2019, inter alia Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 as recommended by the Audit committee.

Pdf Link: Prime Capital Market Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com