We hereby inform that in the board meeting held today i.e. May 27, 2019 at the registered office of the company, besides other subjects, the following items of business were transacted by the board:

1.Approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Quarter (Standalone) and year (Standalone and Consolidated) ended March 31, 2019;

2.Approved and took on record the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the year ended March 31, 2019;

3.Recommended a final dividend of ? 5.00/- per equity share of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, which shall be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 11th Annual General Meeting of the company;



The board meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 12:30 P.M.



We are enclosing herewith the financial results for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Psp Projects Ltd - Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended March 31, 2019 And Recommendation Of Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com