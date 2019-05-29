Pure Giftcarat Ltd - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2019 Along With Declaration In Respect Of AuditorS Report With Unmodified Opinion Related To The Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

In terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to enclose herewith Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report of the Company for the Year ended 31st March, 2019 which has been considered and approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 29th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Pure Giftcarat Ltd - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2019 Along With Declaration In Respect Of AuditorS Report With Unmodified Opinion Related To The Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.