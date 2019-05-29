Pure Giftcarat Ltd - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2019 Along With Declaration In Respect Of AuditorS Report With Unmodified Opinion Related To The Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

In terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to enclose herewith Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report of the Company for the Year ended 31st March, 2019 which has been considered and approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 29th May, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com