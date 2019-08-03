Purshottam Investofin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Purshottam Investofin Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13.08.2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the first quarter (Q1) ended on June 30, 2019 and to consider any other item by permission of the Board.

Pdf Link: Purshottam Investofin Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30.06.2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com