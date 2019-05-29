We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter-alia, has:

1. considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the year ended March 31, 2019;



2. the Board has decided not to recommend any dividend for financial year 2018-19;



Please find enclosed the said Audited Results along with Audit Report and Declaration as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Declaration for unmodified opinion on Audit Report issued by M/s. P. D. Saraf & Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company for financial year 2018-19, under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 is enclosed herewith.



The Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:25 P.M.



Kindly acknowledge the receipt and take the same on your record.



Pdf Link: Pyxis Finvest Ltd - Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com