With reference to the above, Board of Directors of the Company had approved the Audited financial

results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in their meeting held on Friday, May 24,

2019.

On account of a clerical error the notes of financial results as uploaded on the portal of BSE Limited were slightly different from the notes as published in the newspaper.

We have duly rectified this inadvertent anomaly and the notes in the results to be uploaded are now in

sync with those published in the newspaper. The revised financial results containing the correct notes are being re-submitted to you.



You are requested to ignore the previous announcement as uploaded on the BSEportal and consider the audited financial results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 as enclosed with this clarification

letter.

Pdf Link: Quasar India Ltd - Revised Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

