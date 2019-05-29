With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform that Board of Directors in their meeting

held on 29th May, 2019, inter alia, has considered and approved following:



1. Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the quarter

and year ended March 31, 2019.



2. Independent Auditors Report with unmodified opinion from M/s. C K S P AND CO LLP, Statutory

Auditor of the Company.



3. Appointment of Mr. Akshay Hegde, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.



Pdf Link: Quest Softech (India) Ltd - Results- Financials Results For March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com