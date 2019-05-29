Quest Softech (India) Ltd - Results- Financials Results For March 31, 2019

With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform that Board of Directors in their meeting
held on 29th May, 2019, inter alia, has considered and approved following:

1. Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the quarter
and year ended March 31, 2019.

2. Independent Auditors Report with unmodified opinion from M/s. C K S P AND CO LLP, Statutory
Auditor of the Company.

3. Appointment of Mr. Akshay Hegde, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

