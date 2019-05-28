Dear Sir/Madam,



This is to inform you that the Board, at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2019 at 01:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company at 16/19-A, Civil Lines, Kanpur-208001, Uttar Pradesh, have considered and approved the following:



1. The Standalone and Consolidated financial results (Audited) for the period ended on 31st March, 2019.



2. Auditors Report for the period ended on 31st March, 2019.





Kindly take it on your record.



Thanking you



Pdf Link: Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd - Financial Results For The Period Ended On 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com