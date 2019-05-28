Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd - Financial Results For The Period Ended On 31.03.2019

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that the Board, at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2019 at 01:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company at 16/19-A, Civil Lines, Kanpur-208001, Uttar Pradesh, have considered and approved the following:

1. The Standalone and Consolidated financial results (Audited) for the period ended on 31st March, 2019.

2. Auditors Report for the period ended on 31st March, 2019.


Kindly take it on your record.

Thanking you

Pdf Link: Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd - Financial Results For The Period Ended On 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.