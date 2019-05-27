Rahul Merchandising Ltd. - Financial Results For March 31, 2019

We are submitting Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2019 duly approved by the Board of Directors along with Audit Report obtained from Statutory Auditors.

Pdf Link: Rahul Merchandising Ltd. - Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Rahul Merchandising Ltd

