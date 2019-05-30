Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March,2019 along with copy of Auditors Report on the said results issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company and Declaration under Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 with respect to Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion.

Pdf Link: Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co.Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com