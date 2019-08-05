RAJOO ENGINEERS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019 at 03:30 p. m. to transact the following business :



(a) To receive, consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.



As per Regulation 47(1)(a) of the Listing Regulations, the Company has also arranged to publish the date of aforesaid Board Meeting in the newspapers.



We will intimate you about the outcome of the Board Meeting immediately upon conclusion of the same.



Pdf Link: Rajoo Engineers Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 12Th August, 2019 To Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com