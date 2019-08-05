Ramgopal Polytex Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Take On Record The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

RAMGOPAL POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Corporate Office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 along with other matters as per the agenda of the meeting.





