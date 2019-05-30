Rathi Bars Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

Dear Sir
Enclosed herewith is the audited financial statements for year ended 31.03.2019 and declaration on unmodified opinion.
Kindly take the information on record.

Rathi Bars Limited
Company Secretary

