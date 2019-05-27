R.B.Gupta Financials Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

R.B.GUPTA FINANCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019

