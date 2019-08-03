Reliable Ventures India Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE FINNCIAL RESULTS OF RVIL FOR THE QTR ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

RELIABLE VENTURES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RELIABLE VENTURES INDIA LIMITED SHALL BE HELD ON THE 13TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2019, TO CONSIDER-INTER-ALIA, AND APPROVE THE FINANCIAL RESUTLS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019.

Pdf Link: Reliable Ventures India Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE FINNCIAL RESULTS OF RVIL FOR THE QTR ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
Reliable Ventures India Ltd

