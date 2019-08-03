RELIABLE VENTURES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RELIABLE VENTURES INDIA LIMITED SHALL BE HELD ON THE 13TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2019, TO CONSIDER-INTER-ALIA, AND APPROVE THE FINANCIAL RESUTLS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019.

Pdf Link: Reliable Ventures India Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE FINNCIAL RESULTS OF RVIL FOR THE QTR ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com