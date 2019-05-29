Dear Sir/ Madam,



Sub: Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019



Ref: BSE Scrip Code (Debt): 954712



Pursuant to Regulation 52 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that due to non-completion of the Statutory Audit/ Finalization of Accounts, the Company will not able to submit its Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019 (Annual Accounts), by May 30, 2019.



In view of the above, you are requested to grant an extension for submission of the Annual Accounts till June 30, 2019.



Further, pursuant to Reliance General Insurance Company Limited - Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report trading in Securities and fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information" (the Code), the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for the designated persons covered under the Code shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the financial results are made public.

Pdf Link: Reliance General Insurence Company Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

