Further to our letter dated May 20, 2019 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2019 has, inter alia, reviewed and approved the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, we enclose the following:



a. The Statements showing the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.



b. Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the aforesaid Audited Financial results - Standalone and Consolidated.



The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 5.00 P.M. and concluded at 7.30 P.M.



Pdf Link: Reliance Naval And Engineering Ltd - Statement Of Audited Financial Results (Stand-Alone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com