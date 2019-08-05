Reliance Power Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Of FY 2019-20.

RELIANCE POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (both stand-alone and consolidated) for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 of the financial year 2019-20.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com