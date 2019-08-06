Renaissance Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In accordance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations 2015), this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, inter alia,

to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Renaissance Global Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com