This is to advise that at the Board Meeting held today, the Board has adopted the Audited Financial Results for the FY ending March 31, 2019, after review of the same by the Audit Committee. In accordance with Regn. 30 and Regn. 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the copy of the same for your records.



We would like to state that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued an Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the said Financial Results of the Company.



Please refer the attachment for further details



Pdf Link: Renaissance Global Ltd - Results - Financial Results For Year Ended March 31, 2019

