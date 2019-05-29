Repco Home Finance Ltd. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Year Ended 31 March 2019

Audited Financial results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 (Regulations 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015)
Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31/03/2019, duly signed by the Managing Director of the Company (Annexure-1).
Auditors Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company (Annexure -2).
Declaration on Audit Report with unmodified opinion [Reg.33(3)(d)] (Annexure -3).
Statement indicating no deviations in the use of proceeds of issue of non-convertible debentures (Reg.52(7) (Annexure -4).
Additional Information in compliance with Chapter V of LODR Regulations, 2015 [Reg.52(4)] (Annexure -5).
Certificate u/r 52(5) of the Regulations

Published on May 29, 2019
Repco Home Finance Ltd

