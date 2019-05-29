Audited Financial results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 (Regulations 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015)

Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31/03/2019, duly signed by the Managing Director of the Company (Annexure-1).

Auditors Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company (Annexure -2).

Declaration on Audit Report with unmodified opinion [Reg.33(3)(d)] (Annexure -3).

Statement indicating no deviations in the use of proceeds of issue of non-convertible debentures (Reg.52(7) (Annexure -4).

Additional Information in compliance with Chapter V of LODR Regulations, 2015 [Reg.52(4)] (Annexure -5).

Certificate u/r 52(5) of the Regulations





Pdf Link: Repco Home Finance Ltd. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Year Ended 31 March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com