Repro India Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2019 has considered and approved the following matters:



1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



We enclose copies of the following:



1. Audited Financial Results and Audit Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended

March 31, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.





