Rexnord Electronics & Controls Limited has informed BSE Limited that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. May 30, 2019 have approved the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com