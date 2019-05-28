Riba Textiles Ltd. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31 March,2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose herewith the following:

1.Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019. These Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today.

2.Statutory Auditors Report on the above Financial Results duly issued by M/s. Ashwani K Sindwani & Co., the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

3.Declaration in respect to Audit report with unmodified opinion on the said financial results.

The meeting of the Board of Directors Commenced at 02:00 P.M and Concluded at 05:15 PM.

Kindly take the above information on your records

Published on May 28, 2019
