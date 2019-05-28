Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have considered, approved and taken on record Audited Financial Results along with the Audit Report and Declaration about Un-modified Auditors Report of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Rishi Techtex Ltd. - Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

