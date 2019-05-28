Rishi Techtex Ltd. - Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have considered, approved and taken on record Audited Financial Results along with the Audit Report and Declaration about Un-modified Auditors Report of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Rishi Techtex Ltd. - Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
