RITESH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations. 2015. notice is hereby given that meeting of Board of

Directors will he held on Wednesday, the 14h day of August 2019 at 05.30 pm. at

the Registered Office of the Company at 356, Industrial Area-A, Ludhiana, Punjab to

consider, inter alia, the following:

a To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the

quarter ended 30.06.2019.

As already informed vide intimation dated 29.06.2019 that in terms of prohibition of

insider Trading Regulations, 2015, issued by Securities Exchange Board of india

(SEBi) and Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of insider Trading, the

Trading Window, for dealing in the securities of the Company, shall remain closed for

the Directors. designated employees and connected persons covered under the

Code. from 1" July, 2019 till the expiry of 46 hours. from the date the said Un-

Audited Financial Results are made public.

Pdf Link: Ritesh International Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING FOR RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2019

