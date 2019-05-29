In Compliance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Auditors Report on the said results from the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Pdf Link: Rmc Switchgears Ltd - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019 Along With The AuditorS Report On The Said Results From The Statutory Auditors Of The Company.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com