Pursuant to Reg 33 of SEBI(LODR)Reg,2015,we wish to inform you that the Board, at its meeting held today has inter-alia considered and approved the following:

1. Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) along the Auditors Report by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and FY ended March 31,2019 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31,2019.

2. Declaration with respect to unmodified opinion.

3. Recommendation of Final Dividend @10% Equity Share of Face Value of Rs.10/- each for the FY ended March 31,2019 subject to the approval by the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

4. Board of Directors has declared a Preference Dividend @ 9% on Preference Share Capital for the FY ended March 31,2019.

5. Considered and approved the appointment of M/s Hiya Rathi & Associates,as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the F.Y.2019-2020.

The Board Meeting commenced at 3.00pm and concluded at 5.00pm.

We request you to kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Rodium Realty Limited - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com