Rodium Realty Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve inter alia to take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and 3 months ended June 30, 2019.



Further, in terms of the Code of Conduct adopted by the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company for Directors, Officers and designated employees will remain closed from Monday, August 05, 2019 till Thursday, August 15, 2019, both days inclusive.



This is for your kind information and records



Pdf Link: Rodium Realty Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for To Take On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And 3 Months Ended June 30, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com