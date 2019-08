The Board has considered and approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with Auditors Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, in their meeting held on 6th August, 2019.

Pdf Link: Rolcon Engineering Co.Ltd. - Result-Financial For Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com