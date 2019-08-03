Rollatainers Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Result (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019.

ROLLATAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1)(a) read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 13th day of August, 2019, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

It is also informed that in terms of prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, issued by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for Officers, Designated Employees and Connected Persons, till 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Please take the above on record and inform the members accordingly.



