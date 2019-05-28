Rotographics (India) Ltd - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended On 31 March, 2019

We wish to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the company held today i.e Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 at its registered office which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:20 P.M wherein they have adopted / approved the following:



1. Audited Standalone Financial Results (IND AS) for the Fourth quarter and year ended on 31 March 2019, in pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



2. Audit Report of the company by the Statutory Auditor on Standalone Audited Financial Results (IND AS) of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March 2019.



3. Declaration for unmodified opinion in terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) as amended by SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016 for Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



