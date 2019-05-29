Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations Act, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 29th May, 2019 has approved the Audited Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



We enclose herewith a copy of the Audited Financial Results alongwith Auditors Report duly taken on record by the Board for your information & record please. We will publish the results in the Newspapers.



Pdf Link: Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31St, 2019

