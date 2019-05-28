Rubfila International Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter / Year Ended 31St March, 2019

A. Financial Statements :
a) Independent Auditors Report (Standalone) for the year ended 31st March, 2019.
b) Audited Financial Results (Standalone/ Consolidated) for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2019.
B Dividend
Board of Directors of the Company have recommended dividend of INR.1/- per Equity Share of INR 5/- each
It has been decided to offer 4500000 Share Warrants to the following Promoters on a preferential basis, subject to approval by the members in the General Meeting:-
Mr.Bharat J Patel - 2250000
Mrs.Minal Bharat Patel - 2250000
D.Convening of EGM :
An EGM of the Members of the Company has been called for 28th June 2019 to approve the above proposal.

E.Modified Insider Trading Policy of the Company :
Board approved the modified Insider Trading Policy of the Company .
F.Resignation of Mr.Hardik B. Patel, Director :

Mr.Hardik B. Patel (DIN 00590663), Director has submitted his resignation from the Board effective from 28th May, 2018 due to personal commitments.

