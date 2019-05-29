Respected Sir,

Please find enclosed herewith the Audited Standalone Financial Result and statement of Assets and Liabilities along with Audit Report of the Statutory Auditor for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2019 under Regulation-33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the board of directors at the Meeting held on 29th day of May, 2019. We submit herewith the following:-

1. Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.

2. Auditors Report on Standalone audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.

3.Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

The Meeting of the Board of Directors Started at 13.00 hours and ended at 15.00 hours

Thanking you,

Yours Truly,

For S T Services Limited

Pdf Link: S T Services Ltd - : Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Result As Per Regulation-33 Of The SEBI(Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31-03-2019 Along With Audit Report Of The Statutory Auditors.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com