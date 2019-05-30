We wish to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of SABRIMALA INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED (Formerly known as Sabrimala Leasing And Holdings Limited) held today i.e, May 30, 2019 at 4.00 P.M. at 1452, Aggarwal Metro Heights, Plot E-5, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, New Delhi-110034, inter alia, has considered and approved the following:



1. Audited Financial Statements/results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2019 and Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the said period along with Audit Report for the said period. (Standalone and Consolidated) - as enclosed



We would like to confirm that M/s. Khattar & Associated, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued audit reports with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & year ended March 31, 2019.



Pdf Link: Sabrimala Industries India Ltd - Results Financial Results 31.03.2019

