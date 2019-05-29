Intimation is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 at Kolkata, considered, approved and adopted, inter alia, the Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. - Consideration & Adoption Of The Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com