In compliance with Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Audited Financial Results of Sahara ONe MEdia and Entertainment Limited (Scrip Code: 503691), Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Audit Report thereon (Consolidated and Standalone) for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019, which has been approved and adopted by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on 30th May, 2019, which concluded at 04:50 p.m.



Pdf Link: Sahara One Media & Entertainment Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com