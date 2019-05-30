Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 at 3:00 PM at its Registered Office at A-31, Gali no. 2, Madhu Vihar, Near Singlas Sweets, I.P. Extension, New Delhi-110092 have considered, approved and taken on record Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019. Accordingly, we are enclosing herewith following:-



1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2. Audit Report for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019 as given by Statutory Auditor of the Company.

3. Statement of Impact of audit qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion) for Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Sai Baba Investment And Commercial Enterprises Ltd - Submission Of Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com