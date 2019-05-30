Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following:



1.The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019; and

2.Statement of Assets and Liabilities;

3.Report of the Statutory Auditors;

4.A declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



Pdf Link: Sai Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Results And Audit Report For The Quarter/Year Ended On 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com