Pursuant to regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 27th May, 2019 have:



a) Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on March 31, 2019 and for financial year ended March 31, 2019 alongwith Statement of Assets & Liabilities of the Company as at March 31, 2019.

b) Approved the matter relating to the resignation of Mr. Kunal Gupta from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company.

c) Approved the matter relating to the appointment of Ms. Pooja Bansal as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.



The meeting commenced at 3.30 PM and concluded at 6:30 PM.



For Sainik Finance & Industries Limited



Jagdish Chandra

Chief Financial Officer

Pdf Link: Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter/ Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com