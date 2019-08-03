We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, 3rd August 2019, commenced at 12:45 p.m. and concluded at 1:45 p.m., approved the following:

Financial Results

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following:



1. Statement of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2019;



2. Limited Review Report from M/s. Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP on the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2019.



The financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2019 will be available on the website of the Company, www.sekuritindia.com. The publication of unaudited financial results of the Company will be made in the newspapers accordingly.



Pdf Link: Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2019

