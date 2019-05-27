Saksoft Ltd. - Quick Results For The Year Ending 31St March 2019

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 27, 2019 inter - alia have approved the Audited Financial Results

Pdf Link: Saksoft Ltd. - Quick Results For The Year Ending 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Saksoft Ltd

