Sakthi Sugars Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019 And Declaration Regarding Unmodified Opinion Of The Statutory Auditors.

We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (28.5.2019) has approved, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the following:



1. Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 together with Segment Results and Statement of Assets and Liabilities.

2. Report of the Statutory Auditors, M/s. P.K.Nagarajan & Co., Coimbatore on the Audited Financial Results.

3. Declaration regarding unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors, M/s. P.K.Nagarajan & Co.



The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 1.30 PM.



