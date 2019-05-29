The Board Meeting of the Company was held on 29th May, 2019. The Board of Directors at the Board Meeting of the Company have approved and taken on record the Audited Annual Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



Please find enclosed herewith the following:



1. Audited Annual Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019.



3. The Board recommended the final dividend of 10% (Re. 0.10/- per equity share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders at the 14th Annual General Meeting.



Please take the aforesaid on your records and acknowledge the receipt.

Pdf Link: Sakuma Exports Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com