Pursuant to provisions of regulation 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (hereinafter refer to as Listing Regulations), we hereby submit as under:



1.Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 31st March, 2019.

2.Audit Report on the Audited Financial Results pursuant to regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation.

3.Declaration by the company on the Audit Report i.e. for Audit Report with unmodified opinion.



Pdf Link: Salem Erode Investments Ltd - Result - Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com